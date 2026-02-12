“Honoring a century of music, storytelling, and unforgettable moments on country’s most iconic stage”: Martin teams up with the Grand Ole Opry on a one-of-a-kind, limited-edition acoustic

Nashville's iconic country institution, the Grand Ole Opry, has teamed up with George Gruhn of Gruhn Guitars and Martin Guitar to create a limited edition Martin: the HD-28 Grand Ole Opry 100th Anniversary.

The one-of-a-kind acoustic was handcrafted to “honor a century of music, storytelling, and unforgettable moments on country’s most iconic stage”. The collaboration is a no-brainer, considering Martin’s long legacy with country artists.

Built on the brand’s HD-28 platform, the guitar sports a dreadnought design and promises “powerful bass, clear trebles, and rich overtones.”

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Martin/Grand Ole Opry) (Image credit: Martin/Grand Ole Opry) (Image credit: Martin/Grand Ole Opry)

Featuring a Sitka spruce top, East Indian rosewood back and sides, bold herringbone top trim, ebony fingerboard, and Golden Era Modified Low Oval neck, the 25.4” scale build is further sculpted with Martin's forward-shifted, scalloped X-bracing.

Further customization is provided via a custom inlay of the historic WSM microphone – the premier symbol of the Grand Ole Opry – in mother-of-pearl and abalone, and, to top it off, matching commemorative fingerboard inlays.

“These elements blend Martin tradition with Opry heritage in a single, remarkable instrument,” comments Martin. “It’s a playable piece of history made for those who keep the circle unbroken.”

Limited to 650, the Opry 100th Anniversary Martin HD-28 Guitar is priced at $4,299 and is currently available from the Grand Ole Opry's official website.

For more information, visit the Grand Ole Opry.

In more recent news, Martin has just introduced its debut signature models for bluegrass virtuoso Molly Tuttle.