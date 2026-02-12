“Honoring a century of music, storytelling, and unforgettable moments on country’s most iconic stage”: Martin teams up with the Grand Ole Opry on a one-of-a-kind, limited-edition acoustic
The Nashville institution celebrated its 100th anniversary last November
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Nashville's iconic country institution, the Grand Ole Opry, has teamed up with George Gruhn of Gruhn Guitars and Martin Guitar to create a limited edition Martin: the HD-28 Grand Ole Opry 100th Anniversary.
The one-of-a-kind acoustic was handcrafted to “honor a century of music, storytelling, and unforgettable moments on country’s most iconic stage”. The collaboration is a no-brainer, considering Martin’s long legacy with country artists.
Built on the brand’s HD-28 platform, the guitar sports a dreadnought design and promises “powerful bass, clear trebles, and rich overtones.”
Featuring a Sitka spruce top, East Indian rosewood back and sides, bold herringbone top trim, ebony fingerboard, and Golden Era Modified Low Oval neck, the 25.4” scale build is further sculpted with Martin's forward-shifted, scalloped X-bracing.
Further customization is provided via a custom inlay of the historic WSM microphone – the premier symbol of the Grand Ole Opry – in mother-of-pearl and abalone, and, to top it off, matching commemorative fingerboard inlays.
“These elements blend Martin tradition with Opry heritage in a single, remarkable instrument,” comments Martin. “It’s a playable piece of history made for those who keep the circle unbroken.”
Limited to 650, the Opry 100th Anniversary Martin HD-28 Guitar is priced at $4,299 and is currently available from the Grand Ole Opry's official website.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
For more information, visit the Grand Ole Opry.
In more recent news, Martin has just introduced its debut signature models for bluegrass virtuoso Molly Tuttle.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.