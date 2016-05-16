American Bombshell Premiere New Song, “My Drug”

American Bombshell, a pure, unadulterated hard rock act from Indiana and winners of the 2016 Grammy Amplifier program, were given the opportunity to record their single “My Drug” with producer Mike Clink (Guns N' Roses, Megadeth) at East West Studios in Los Angeles. Today, the band has teamed up with Guitar World to premiere the track.

Speaking with writer David E. Gehlke, guitarist Andy Nixon said of working with Clink, "[It was] Intimidating! He’s standing two feet from you while you’re doing your guitar parts. He’s going ‘No, do it this way.’ Your hands are shaking. He gives you the ‘dad’ look, and ‘Hey, that last pass sounded great, but you’re out of tune, you’re off time, and your vibrato was off, but other than that, you sounded great!’ So we’re like, ‘Oh shit!’ I threw him what I think were my best licks and he’s like, ‘That’s great! You can try to play guitar now?’ It was intimidating, but at the same time, he really pushed us and got us up to about three levels."

The Grammy Amplifier program, powered by Hyundai, is “an innovative online music initiative providing aspiring artists with the opportunity to realize their passion and further their musical careers through one-of-a-kind experiences that serve to showcase their talent.”

The 2016 winners were selected by three Amplifier curators: Grammy winner Lzzy Hale, lead singer and guitarist of Halestorm, Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Big Sean, and country star Sam Hunt.

“Whether you’re a player, singer or songwriter, the Grammy Amplifier program can help you find your voice,” said Lzzy Hale. “I’ve been in Halestorm for 18 years and I know that this is a really tough business that takes a lot of hard work and sacrifice, but it also requires great risk and a lot of determination proving yourself gig after gig. The talented artists that have entered this program in the past have received so much in the way of advice, but most of all they’ve been given an opportunity, and as musicians that is the one thing we all hunger for—the opportunity.”

