Angel Vivaldi Covers Joe Satriani's "Crystal Planet" — Music Video Premiere

Angel Vivaldi is back with a new music video for his cover of Joe Satriani's "Crystal Planet," which features As Blood Runs Black's Dan Sugarman.

Vivaldi's modern progressive take on Satch's guitar rock anthem presents the song in a much heavier light.

"The original has practically no rhythm guitar in it at all," Vivaldi says. "A lot of those progressions were fantastic but were often overlooked [due to] Joe's stellar playing. My goal was to make the song groovier and exaggerate the leads with different dynamics/harmonies.

"I've always admired Joe's ability to say a lot with the simplest phrasing. I wanted to honor these melodies with more dramatic, sometimes even aggressive variations to compliment the feel of the rhythm guitars."

The single was produced by Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio (After the Burial, Shadows Fall, Northlane). He also produced Vivaldi's latest release, Away with Words, Part 1 and the critically acclaimed Universal Language EP.

Vivaldi just wrapped up a headlining tour of the U.S. and Canada and will be back on the road in the spring.

This and more releases are available on iTunes and Bandcamp.

