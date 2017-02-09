Angus Young Plays Airport Prank on Guns N’ Roses in Australia

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Guns N' Roses headed to Australia earlier this week, kicking off speculation that AC/DC main man Angus Young might join the band on stage during their brief stay.

While that remains to be seen, Angus has already found a clever way to welcome the GNR gang to his country: an airport prank.

GNR bassist Duff McKagan revealed—via Instagram—that Young played a practical joke on the band after they touched down at Sydney Airport for the latest leg of their ridiculously successful Not in This Lifetime... Tour.

It seems GNR were held on the plane for a very long time, for what airline staffers called "security checks."

So Axl, Slash, Duff, Richard Fortus and the gang waited ... and waited ... and waited ... until Angus suddenly showed up in an orange vest posing as an airport worker.

Unfortunately, there are no pics or videos of the incident (come on, guys—break out those iPhones!), but we do have a pic of the very nice flowers Angus sent the band. They were accompanied by a “Welcome to Sydney!” card signed by Angus and his wife, Ella.

Lebeis Fernando, a member of GNR's management team, posted the pic, adding, "I have missed these two, Angus and Ella. AC/DC Family."

OK, enough with the flowers. Back to business: GNR are performing Friday and Saturday night (February 9 and 10) at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium, and people are expecting—or at least hoping for—an on-stage visit from Angus.

This would reprise his surprise GNR guest appearance at the 2016 Coachella Festival, where Angus, Axl and the gang performed AC/DC's "Whole Lotta Rosie" and "Riff Raff."

Stay tuned for updates!