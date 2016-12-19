Annihilator Premiere New Acoustic Version of “Sounds Good to Me"

Legendary Canadian thrash/heavy metal masters Annihilator recently announced Triple Threat, a three-disc collection of music based in a trio of very different scenarios, which will be released January 27 via UDR Music.
Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the first track cut from the first disc in the set, Un-Plugged: The Watersound Studios Sessions. It's an acoustic version of “Sounds Good to Me." You can check it out below.
The main disc comprises a set of Annihilator’s classics performed acoustically, with band leader/guitarist/songwriter and vocalist Jeff Waters bringing together band members Aaron Homma and Rich Hinks, Vancouver drummer and friend Marc LaFrance, plus Ottawa session player Pat Robillard.
Recorded and mixed by Waters, this quintet recorded everything live, off the floor and in single takes at Watersound Studios in Dunrobin, Canada, in late May and early June, giving Waters one of the most challenging, satisfying and perhaps "electric" creative moments of his career.
- “This was one of the coolest things I have done in my long career," Waters says. "Having five people in a room, from all different backgrounds and talents, coming together to play songs from the past, and to try to sound like we are one but totally live and with feeling. This was one of the biggest challenges Annihilator has faced, musically, but what impressed me the most was how you can hear all the individual styles each player has and how we were able to glue the playing and feel together. Done all in one take and with all the musical blemishes and imperfections that I would never normally let slide."
- The second disc features Annihilator’s vicious set from the 2016 Band Your Head Festival, a set that demonstrates what Annihilator is known for: tight, sharp and melodic thrash metal. It also contains some exclusive inside-Annihilator off-stage perspective, which captures further elements, flavors and details.
Triple Threat pre-orders are available now via the retailers below. Triple Threat is available in several formats, including DVD/2CDs, Blu-Ray/2CDs, a 2CD audio-only and digital download.Pre-order links:
CD: http://hyperurl.co/TripleThreatAmazon
DVD: http://hyperurl.co/TripleThreatDVD
BLURAY: http://hyperurl.co/TripleThreatBR
MP3: http://hyperurl.co/TripleThreatAmazonD
iTunes: http://hyperurl.co/TripleThreatIT
"Sounds Good to Me" IG: http://hyperurl.co/TripleThreatAmazonS
For more information about Annihilator and Triple Threat, visit udr-music.com and follow the band on Facebook.
Unplugged: The Watersound Studios Sessions:
01. Sounds Good To Me
02. Bad Child
03. Innnocent Eyes
04. Snake In The Grass
05. Fantastic Things
06. Holding On
07. Stonewall
08. In The Blood
09. Crystal Ann
10. Phoenix Rising
Live at Bang Your Head Festival:
01. King Of The Kill
02. No Way Out
03. Creepin’ Again
04. Set The World On Fire
05. W.T.Y.D. (Welcome To Your Death)
06. Never, Neverland
07. Bliss
08. Second To None
09. Refresh The Demon
10. Alison Hell
11. Phantasmagoria