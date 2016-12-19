Annihilator Premiere New Acoustic Version of “Sounds Good to Me"

(Image credit: Jasmina Vrcko)

Legendary Canadian thrash/heavy metal masters Annihilator recently announced Triple Threat, a three-disc collection of music based in a trio of very different scenarios, which will be released January 27 via UDR Music.

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the first track cut from the first disc in the set, Un-Plugged: The Watersound Studios Sessions. It's an acoustic version of “Sounds Good to Me." You can check it out below.

The main disc comprises a set of Annihilator’s classics performed acoustically, with band leader/guitarist/songwriter and vocalist Jeff Waters bringing together band members Aaron Homma and Rich Hinks, Vancouver drummer and friend Marc LaFrance, plus Ottawa session player Pat Robillard.

Recorded and mixed by Waters, this quintet recorded everything live, off the floor and in single takes at Watersound Studios in Dunrobin, Canada, in late May and early June, giving Waters one of the most challenging, satisfying and perhaps "electric" creative moments of his career.

“This was one of the coolest things I have done in my long career," Waters says. "Having five people in a room, from all different backgrounds and talents, coming together to play songs from the past, and to try to sound like we are one but totally live and with feeling. This was one of the biggest challenges Annihilator has faced, musically, but what impressed me the most was how you can hear all the individual styles each player has and how we were able to glue the playing and feel together. Done all in one take and with all the musical blemishes and imperfections that I would never normally let slide."

The second disc features Annihilator’s vicious set from the 2016 Band Your Head Festival, a set that demonstrates what Annihilator is known for: tight, sharp and melodic thrash metal. It also contains some exclusive inside-Annihilator off-stage perspective, which captures further elements, flavors and details.

Unplugged: The Watersound Studios Sessions:

01. Sounds Good To Me

02. Bad Child

03. Innnocent Eyes

04. Snake In The Grass

05. Fantastic Things

06. Holding On

07. Stonewall

08. In The Blood

09. Crystal Ann

10. Phoenix Rising

Live at Bang Your Head Festival:

01. King Of The Kill

02. No Way Out

03. Creepin’ Again

04. Set The World On Fire

05. W.T.Y.D. (Welcome To Your Death)

06. Never, Neverland

07. Bliss

08. Second To None

09. Refresh The Demon

10. Alison Hell

11. Phantasmagoria