Arch Enemy Premiere "The Eagle Flies Alone" Music Video

(Image credit: Katja Kuhl/Official Press Photo)

Arch Enemy—featuring guitarists Michael Amott and Jeff Loomis—have premiered a new song and music video, "The Eagle Flies Alone." You can check it out below.

The song is from the band's new album, Will to Power, which is due out September 8 via Century Media Records.

"Strangely enough, this is a song I wrote in sunny Mexico last year, but fear not—Arch Enemy hasn't gone mariachi on you," Amott says.

"On the contrary, this song is steeped in classic metal and melancholic Scandinavian atmosphere. Lyrically, this is an anthemic war cry to all fellow individualists around the heavy metal world. We shot the video with our director Patric Ullaeus in Sweden on the coldest outdoor shoot I can recall ever doing! The end result was totally worth it, it turned out beautifully. I guess sometimes you really have to suffer for the art!"