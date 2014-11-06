Arch Enemy Premiere "As The Pages Burn" Performance Video from Czech Republic's Masters of Rock Fest

Arch Enemy have released a pro-shot clip of "As The Pages Burn" as performed at the Masters Of Rock festival July 12 in Vizovice, Czech Republic.

Arch Enemy played their first show with singer Alissa White-Gluz May 23 at Turbohalle in Bucharest, Romania. Angela Gossow, who joined the band in 2000 and made her debut on 2001's Wages Of Sin, has stepped down as frontwoman and will focus on management, while Alissa takes her place.

ARCH ENEMY: live in North America with KREATOR, HUNTRESS, STARKILL