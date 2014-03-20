Arch Enemy Premiere "War Eternal" Music Video

Extreme metallers Arch Enemy have introduced a new member — Alissa White-Gluz, the former vocalist from Canadian act the Agonist.

Angela Gossow, who joined Arch Enemy in 2000 and made her debut on Wages Of Sin (2001), will be stepping down as front-woman and focusing on the band's management.

Now the band have debuted a music video — the title track from their upcoming album, War Eternal, which will be released in June — and you can check it out below. The video was produced by Patric Ullaeus.

"This is a day to remember," says guitarist Michael Amott. "It is such a great feeling to come back with new music and to unleash the first single and video off War Eternal."

Check it out below — and be sure to tell us what you think in the comments! Also, you can see the band's current tour dates below the video.

ARCH ENEMY LIVE 2014