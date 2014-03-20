Arch Enemy Premiere "War Eternal" Music Video

Extreme metallers Arch Enemy have introduced a new member — Alissa White-Gluz, the former vocalist from Canadian act the Agonist.
Angela Gossow, who joined Arch Enemy in 2000 and made her debut on Wages Of Sin (2001), will be stepping down as front-woman and focusing on the band's management.
Now the band have debuted a music video — the title track from their upcoming album, War Eternal, which will be released in June — and you can check it out below. The video was produced by Patric Ullaeus.
"This is a day to remember," says guitarist Michael Amott. "It is such a great feeling to come back with new music and to unleash the first single and video off War Eternal."
Check it out below — and be sure to tell us what you think in the comments! Also, you can see the band's current tour dates below the video.
ARCH ENEMY LIVE 2014
- 23.05.2014 Turbohalle, Bucharest, Romania
- 24.05.2014 Metal Summer Festival, Istanbul, Turkey
- 25.05.2014 Mixtape 5, Sofia, Bulgaria
- 27.05.2014 Majestic Music Club, Bratislava, Slovakia
- 29.05.2014 Rock and Roll Arena, Romagnano Sesia (Novara), Italy
- 30.05.2014 New Age Club, Roncade, Italy
- 02.06.2014 L'Etage, Rennes, France
- 03.06.2014 Le 106, Rouen, France
- 04.06.2014 La Laiterie, Strasbourg, France
- 05.06.2014 Rosenhof, Osnabrück, Germany
- 07.06.2014 Sweden Rock Festival, Sölvesborg, Sweden
- 09.06.2014 Studio USF, Bergen, Norway
- 10.06.2014 John Dee, Oslo, Norway
- 11.06.2014 Copenhell, Copenhagen, Denmark
- 13.06.2014 Colos-Saal, Aschaffenburg, Germany
- 14.06.2014 Conrad Sohm, Dornbirn, Austria
- 15.06.2014 Nova Rock - Nickelsdorf, Austria
- 27.06.2014 Rock am Härtsfeldsee, Dischingen, Germany
- 09.07.2014 RockMaraton, Pecs, Hungary
- 11.07.2014 Rock Harz Open Air, Ballenstedt, Germany
- 12.07.2014 Masters Of Rock, Vizovice, Czech Republic
- 13.07.2014 Seven Festival, Wegorzewo, Poland
- 19.07.2014 Dong Open Air, Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany
- 02.08.2014 Wacken Open Air, Wacken, Germany
- 07.08.2014 Getaway Rock, Gävle, Sweden
- 08.08.2014 Leyendas Del Rock, Alicante, Spain
- 09.08.2014 Alcatraz Metal Festival, Kortrijk, Belgium
- 14.08.2014 Summer Breeze, Dinkelsbühl, Germany
- 17.08.2014 Alt-Fest, Kettering, UK
- 22.09.2014 Re:Republic, Minsk, Belarus
- 23.09.2014 Yunost', Kiev, Ukraine
- 25.09.2014 Arena Hall, Krasnodar, Russia
- 27.09.2014 Glav Club, Moscow, Russia
- 28.09.2014 Zal Ozhidaniya, Saint Petersburg, Russia
- 30.09.2014 Otdykh Club, Novosibirsk, Russia
- 01.10.2014 Angar Club, Omsk, Russia
- 03.10.2014 Tele Club, Yekaterinburg, Russia