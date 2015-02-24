Archer Perform "Belief" at Gibson Las Vegas Showroom — Video

Prior to their show with HellYeah, Archer recently stopped by the Gibson Las Vegas ER showroom and Fox-5 News Studio to perform a new song, "Belief."

You can check it out below.

The Santa Cruz-based hard rock/heavy metal trio have a new studio album in the works, Culling the Weak, and it's set for a spring release. The album, the band's third, was produced by Mike Clink (Guns N' Roses, Megadeth, UFO) and mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Halford, Sepultura, Yngwie Malmsteen).

Archer was founded by guitarist and vocalist Dylan Rose and bassist David De Silva. The guys have been working at their craft and at building Archer for more than 10 years.

For more about Archer, visit Archernation.com and their Facebook page.

FOX5 Vegas - KVVU