Are These the Top 10 Hardest Rock Songs to Play on Guitar?

Slash performs with Guns N' Roses at the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

WatchMojo.com posts top-10 "list" videos about just about everything. They've done lists about spaceships, explosions, deaths you didn't see coming, theme parks, good robots, evil robots, robots that die and make you sad, skyscrapers, zombies, sexy aliens ... you get the idea. They do a lot of lists!

Sometimes, they even do lists about guitars and guitarists.

For instance, there's The Top 10 Guitar Models of All Time—and who can forget The Top 10 Heavy Metal Guitar Riffs of All Time? To be honest, I forgot it.

Anyway, the WatchMojo.com crew recently posted a very guitar-centric video, and we think you should check it out. It's called "The Top 10 Hardest Rock Songs to Play on the Guitar." It starts off with a Smiths song, followed by a classic Jimi Hendrix tune, followed by a Red Hot Chili Peppers song...

We'll let you take it from there.

Be sure to tell us what you think of their 10 choices, either in the comments below or on Facebook, where you most likely found this story. We expect the list will ruffle a feather or two! In fact, check out the "Thumbs Down" vs. "Thumbs Up" figures in the photo below. Yikes.