Are These the Top 10 Guitar Models of All Time?

(Image credit: Ed Perlstein/Getty Images)

As any GuitarWorld.com reader knows, the guitar industry has produced a whole hell of a lot more than the Strat, the Les Paul, the Tele and the Gretsch 6120. There have been thousands upon thousands of new models released in the past 70-plus years.

But, if you had to pick the top 10 guitar models of all time, where would you begin? Obviously, the Strat, the Tele and the Les Paul would have to be there—but what's Number 10? Number 8? Number 7? You get the idea.

A few years back, the gang at WatchMojo.com—an organization that makes top-10 lists out of pretty much anything (including spaceships and explosions)—took a stab at assembling their own top-10-guitars list.

They—and we don't even know if "they" play guitar—started off by placing the Gibson Explorer at Number 10, followed by Number 9, the Ibanez Jem. We'll let you take it from there. Please, however, tell us what you think of their 10 picks—either in the comments below or on Facebook.

Note that the video features guest appearances by several big names in guitar land, including Steve Vai, Brian Setzer, Tony Iommi, Keith Richards and more. Enjoy!