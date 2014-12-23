The Aristocrats — Featuring Guthrie Govan — Release Trailer for New DVD, 'Culture Clash Live' —Video

The rock/fusion power trio supergroup the Aristocrats—featuring Guthrie Govan on guitar, Bryan Beller on bass and Marco Minnemann on drums—will release Culture Clash Live, a live CD/DVD, January 20.

Captured in six different locations in five countries on three different continents during the band’s 100-plus-show Culture Clash World Tour, it showcases the Aristocrats in full flight: virtuosic, melodic, spontaneous, outrageous and still having more fun than any group of world touring muzos has any right to have.

Culture Clash Live will be released on the band’s label, BOING Music, and available physically as a CD/DVD package containing eight audio tracks on the CD and nine cuts on the DVD.

Only three tracks are the same performance on both CD and DVD; all the others are unique, giving fans a chance to hear how the songs evolved while on tour. DVD bonus features include a look behind the scenes at the video setup in Tokyo; an extra drum solo shot with 20 cameras; and demos from the Culture Clash album.

Physical units will first be sold through the band’s webstore and are already available for pre-sales. The digital audio-only will be available through iTunes and other e-tailers.

As if that’s not enough, the band is also releasing a 2CD, Secret Show: Live In Osaka, which shows the Aristocrats at the peak of their live prowess: equal parts raw, funny, bracing…and with no editing in any of the performances comprising the two-disc set. The first 1,000 units of Secret Show will be signed by the band, and the limited release will only be available at the band’s website and live merch tables.

“Every time we play a song live, it seems to evolve slightly,” Govan says. “However hard we might try to capture definitive versions in the studio, the true nature of any given composition inevitably reveals itself during the subsequent touring process, mutating incrementally from one night to the next as we do our best to maintain the element of spontaneity and encourage the occurrence of little musical ‘accidents.’”