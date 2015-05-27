The Aristocrats Preview New Studio Album, ‘Tres Caballeros’ — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a teaser video for Tres Caballeros, the new album by the Aristocrats.

This latest album by Guthrie Govan, Bryan Beller and Marco Minnemann will be released June 23 and is available now for preorder.

“We’ve learned a lot since we started this band—four years, three studio albums, two live DVDs and about a billion notes ago—and I think our latest offering reflects this in all kinds of ways,” guitarist Govan says.

“The decision to road-test our new material in front of a live audience before commencing the recording process; the choice to record in a studio that had some thoroughly inspiring rock and roll "mojo"; our sudden urge to become more bold and experimental with overdubs rather than feeling any pressure to record exclusively in a strict “trio” format … all of this has had some kind of positive effect on the way the new record came out.

"Plus, I think the material on this album is some of the most interesting stuff we’ve ever written for each other, so … here’s hoping our noble listeners will like the finished product as much as we do!”

After two fairly raw trio albums, the Aristocrats set up camp at Sunset Sound studios in Hollywood, where Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones and Van Halen recorded landmark albums.

The result: Nine new compositions of greater sonic depth and breadth than ever before, with unique textures and lush layering augmenting the band’s preternatural ability to improvise individually and as a group at the highest levels possible. But it’s all still tempered with a steadfast refusal to take themselves too seriously, and The Aristocrats are still having more fun than a fusion band has any right to have.

An eight-week Tres Caballeros North America tour starts July 6, with the Aristocrats supported by fellow rock/fusion power trio the Travis Larson Band. Details on each date can be found right here.

Tres Caballeros Track Listing:

01. Stupid 7

02. Jack’s Back

03. Texas Crazypants

04. ZZ Top

05. Pig’s Day Off

06. Smuggler’s Corridor

07. Pressure Relief

08. The Kentucky Meat Shower

09. Through The Flower

For more information, visit aristocrats-band.com or follow the band on Facebook.