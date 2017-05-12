Avenged Sevenfold Cancel Tonight's Philadelphia Show

Avenged Sevenfold will no longer be opening for Metallica tonight, May 12, in Philadelphia. Guitarist Synyster Gates had to fly back home to his wife who has gone into labor early. They will resume the tour at the May 14 stop.

Avenged Sevenfold released the following statement:

“Sending love to our brother Synyster Gates, who flew home to be with his wife Michelle, who unexpectedly went into early labor with the birth of their first child. Unfortunately, this also means we won’t be able to play tonight’s gig with Metallica. We’ll miss seeing you all but know you’re in for an incredible show with the mighty Metallica and Volbeat. Please join us in welcoming the newest member of the A7X family and thanks so much for your support and understanding. We’ll see you all Sunday in New Jersey.”

The full itinerary for Metallica’s “Worldwired Tour” can be seen at this location.