“Heads will roll”: Synyster Gates’ headless Schecter signature is one of the most anticipated guitar launches of the year – and it’s finally been given a release date

Schecter has teased the launch of its much-anticipated headless signature guitar for Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Synyster Gates – and has seemingly confirmed its release date.

The sweep-picking arpeggio ace was treated to a new-look signature guitar back in March, but it did nothing to calm the calls for a production run of the elusive gold headless model Gates has been sporting on the band's most recent tours in support of 2023’s Life is But a Dream…

However, the American brand has now revealed that the wait will be over on November 25, thanks to a cheeky Instagram video that sees a Schecter electric guitar condemned to the guillotine

The instrument will represent the firm’s first-ever headless guitar, coming in the same year that Ibanez reprised its own headless Quest range and launched a snazzy headless signature for Unprocessed’s Manuel Gardner Fernandes.

The headless trend has also stretched well beyond Ibanez in recent months. Balaguer recently decapitated its Growler model, while Deftones' Stephen Carpenter received a signature headless Kiesel late last year.

In the world of bass, Cort has gone “revolutionary” with its Artisan Space 5 builds and Abasi Concepts launched its low-end range with a gorgeous Larada Bass, which arrived sans headstock.

A post shared by Schecter Guitar Research (@schecterguitarsofficial) A photo posted by on

So, with headless guitars in vogue, Synyster Gates’ latest model makes for a timely arrival. Further information is scarce, but a closer look at the stage-ready prototype and beyond reveals some interesting details.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gates OG headless model sees a gold finish adorn his usual S-style body shape, which has been given an additional cutaway to accommodate the bridge system.

A seven-string prototype surfaced online in the summer, which also includes a whammy bar, two control knobs, a pickup switch, and the same 'SYN' and Deathbat pearloid inlays that featured on his other signature creations.

Gates has been playing the headless model for the song Nobody, which opens with a low-tuned grumbling open seventh string. It will be interesting to see if any extended-range models are included in the launch.

Avenged Sevenfold - Nobody Solo (Live @ Welcome To Rockville 2023) - YouTube Watch On

His co-guitarist Zacky Vengeance was also gifted a new signature earlier this year, offering a fresh take on his SG-style design.

Head over to Schecter for more updates.

Earlier this month, Schecter unveiled a brand-new body shape, with the Stargazer serving subtle Rickenbacker energy.