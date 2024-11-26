“The wait is over”: Schecter and Synyster Gates’ much-anticipated seven-string headless signature guitar has landed – and it’s available as a lefty, too

Schecter has announced the arrival of Synyster Gates’ latest signature guitar and it’s fair to say that, as a seven-string headless build, the newly-minted Custom-7 TR Headless, offers something quite different from his previous models.

The Avenged Sevenfold guitarist and Schecter have a long-relationship and the firm first showcased the seven-string – based on a model Gates has been using onstage – back in summer, before teasing the final arrival of the headless Gates signature model earlier this month.

Now it’s lifted the lid on the full spec for the build and, as we’ve come to expect from Schecter, it looks like quite the performer.

Beginning with the body, there’s a chambered mahogany build with a maple center (constructed using the firm’s Deep Insert Joint and Ultra Access) spec, allowing easy fretting of the higher registers – essential for a player of Gates’ lead-obsessed nature.

The Ultra Thin C neck is maple, albeit reinforced with two carbon fiber rods, while there’s an ebony fretboard complete with 24 X-Jumbo gold frets and (increasingly, standard issue for heavier players) Luminlay side dots.

Electronics include a Master Volume and Master Tone, with push-pull coil-splits and a three-way toggle switch – then it’s loaded with a pair of Schecter USA Synyster Gates Signature Humbuckers.

In terms of hardware, there’s a Graph Tech XL Black Tusq nut (with a 48mm width), metal dome controls and, most crucially, a Hipshot 7-String Headless whammy bar with bridge tuners.

Further signature flare (as if lopping off a headstock and making it a seven-string wasn’t enough) comes from the gold hardware, gold pickups and ‘Syn S’ 12th fret inlay, alongside a gold Schecter and Syn S control cavity cover on the rear.

We’re also big fans of that Oak Green Metallic finish, which offers a beautiful contrast to the sparkling hardware (and is, frankly, quite festive).

Currently the Synyster Gates Custom-7 TR Headless is available for $2,299 for the right-handed version and $2,349 for the lefty, though these appear to be launch prices.

Head to Schecter Guitar Research for more information.