“The wait is over”: Schecter and Synyster Gates’ much-anticipated seven-string headless signature guitar has landed – and it’s available as a lefty, too

News
By
( )
published

The Avenged Sevenfold guitarist’s latest signature model has been trailed on social media but now we have the full spec

Schecter Guitars Synyster Gates Custom-7 TR Headless left and right hand models
(Image credit: Schecter Guitars)

Schecter has announced the arrival of Synyster Gates’ latest signature guitar and it’s fair to say that, as a seven-string headless build, the newly-minted Custom-7 TR Headless, offers something quite different from his previous models.

The Avenged Sevenfold guitarist and Schecter have a long-relationship and the firm first showcased the seven-string – based on a model Gates has been using onstage – back in summer, before teasing the final arrival of the headless Gates signature model earlier this month.

Image 1 of 4
Schecter Guitars Synyster Gates Custom-7 TR Headless body
(Image credit: Schecter Guitars)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.