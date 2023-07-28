Ernie Ball has unveiled Synyster Gates signature string sets – but what is that mystery guitar amp?

Ernie Ball has teamed up with Synsyter Gates for two sets of signature electric guitar strings – one for standard six-string electric guitars, and another for seven-strings.

What has really caught our attention, though, (thanks to MusicRadar) is the video that Ernie Ball has dropped to promote the strings, which finds the Avenged Sevenfold guitarist sitting next to a very mysterious guitar amp.

But first, the strings: both of Gates’ sets feature stainless steel-wound low strings for a brighter, more aggressive sound, while a reinforced plain string construction aims for better tuning stability.

It’s also worth noting the ultra-high strength tin plating attached to the steel plain strings, as well as the fact the sets boast a “never-before-offered combination of alloys”.

Gauge-wise, the six-string set ($13) comprises 10, 13, 17, 30, 42 and 52, while the seven-string set ($15) is made up of 10, 13, 17, 28, 38, 48 and 60.

The strings can be heard in action in the film below, which, coincidentally, is where that mysterious amp crops up, and it’s safe to say the unique design has left us scratching our heads a little.

After all, Gates is a strong champion of modeling gear, having waxed lyrical about the powers of digital technology – in particular, the Axe-Fx III – on multiple occasions. In fact, when speaking to Guitar Interactive back in 2018, Gates said the number one reason he switched to the Axe-Fx was because “it sounded better than my amp”.

“I can do more with it,” said Gates when explaining why he switched from his Schecter Hellwin signature amp (via Ultimate Guitar). “And I just think at a certain point, for $2,500 or whatever it is, you have access to an infinite amount of amps.

“Its tweakability is much better. I can get much better playability out of the Axe-Fx and still have it sound exactly like Hellwin if I wanted to.”

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

Despite that, is this another yet-to-be-announced signature amp? A closer look at the amp can be found in the promotional images of Gates’ signature string sets, with the white-finished unit also flashing the guitarist’s own logo.

Such an appointment would indeed support the above theory, but the lack of a distinct brand name makes it a difficult thread to follow.

There are some telling questions that arise, though. How would it assimilate with Gates’ penchant for the Axe-Fx? Is it designed with modelers in mind? Is Gates U-turning back to the ranks of amps?

On the flipside, it would be unreasonable to think that Gates isn’t in possession of at least one amp to play through while jamming, so it’s also entirely possible this might just be a one-off custom build.

While we wait to find out the truth, head over to Synyster Gates' official online store to find out more about his new signature guitar strings.