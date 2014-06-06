Avenged Sevenfold's Synyster Gates Plays Gypsy Jazz at Guitar Center Hollywood —Video

As part of Guitar Center's Master Class artist program, 10 winners from around the U.S. were chosen by Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Synyster Gates to attend a private master class at Guitar Center Hollywood.

At the class, Gates discussed his technique, background and more — and, of course, he played plenty of guitar for the attendees. In fact, in the just-posted (June 5) clip below, Gates actually surprises the crowd by performing some mighty convincing gypsy jazz guitar. Check it out below — and be sure to tell us what you think in the comments or on Facebook.

“Avenged Sevenfold has always been a band that champions musicality,” said Gates about the class. “I’m passionate about the art of guitar, and this Master Class is the perfect opportunity to help further the skills and careers of like-minded musicians.”

By the way, if you'd like to check out more high-quality gypsy jazz guitar, be sure to check out Stephane Wrembel (or at least listen to "Bistro Fada," his most popular tune).