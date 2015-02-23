Awesome Xylophone Led Zeppelin Cover — Video

Who else but the Louisville Leopard Percussionists could so successfully translate Led Zeppelin into a xylophone-and-marimba opus?

The video below shows a rehearsal session for the group, all of whom are between the ages of 7 to 12.

In fluid succession, they cover Led Zeppelin's “Immigrant Song,” “The Ocean” and “Kashmir.”

Even Jimmy Page was impressed, writing, “Too good not to share” on his Facebook page last week.

The Louisville Leopard Percussionists began in 1993. They’re a performing ensemble of approximately 55 student musicians living in and around Louisville, Kentucky. Each student learns and acquires proficiency on several instruments, including marimbas, xylophone, vibraphone, drum set, timbales, congas, bongos and piano. Enjoy!