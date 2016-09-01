Badflower Premiere New Song, "Animal"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Animal," a new song by Badflower. The track is from the band's upcoming EP, Temper, which will be released via John Varvatos Records/Republic Records.

“Animal” struts along on a distorted guitar shuffle before finally showing its claws with a refrain deifying a voracious femme fatale.

"The song is about the perception of powerlessness, but not the reality of it," says Josh Katz, Badflower's singer and guitarist. "It's the choice to be the masochist or the martyr. Because sometimes it's better to feel suffering than nothing at all."

Since their emergence in 2014, the band, which also includes Joe Morrow (lead guitar, backing vocals), Alex Espiritu (bass) and Anthony Sonetti (drums), has shared stages with the likes of Kongos and the Veronicas and achieved a two-week run at Number 1 on KROQ’s Locals Only show with “Heroin.” Earlier this year, fashion icon John Varvatos signed the band to John Varvatos Records—without knowing their new album was already pretty much finished.

“We actually had already started making a record without telling anybody,” Katz says. “After the deal was done, we were like, ‘How about this?’” The band cut the EP in the garage of the Thousand Oaks, California, home they share.

“Three words: This song rocks!" Varvatos adds. "These guys are the real deal. Killer songs with amazing hooks. 'Animal' and Badflower are everything that's missing from rock music today.”

For more about Badflower, the Temper EP and the band's September tour with Billy Talent, follow along on Facebook.