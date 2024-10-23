“He couldn’t handle the fact that Eddie was getting more attention than he was. He kept asking Eddie to play fewer guitar solos”: Alex Van Halen reveals the real reason David Lee Roth quit Van Halen

News
By
( , )
published

In his recently-released book, Brothers, the Van Halen drummer talks about the push-and-pull dynamic between Roth and the two brothers, and what eventually led to the singer's departure following the 1984 Tour

Van Halen backstage in Atlanta, February 1984
(Image credit: David Tan/Shinko Music/Getty Images)

In Brothers – Alex Van Halen's eulogy to Eddie Van Halen – the Van Halen drummer captures the push-and-pull dynamic between lead singer David Lee Roth and the two brothers. Among other revelations, he discloses the reason why Roth formally parted ways with the band following the dizzying success of Jump and 1984.

“He couldn’t handle the fact that Eddie was getting more attention than he was,” Alex writes. “He kept asking Eddie to play fewer guitar solos. Dave was convinced he was going to be a movie star.”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.