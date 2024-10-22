“The final song that Edward and Alex wrote together”: Eddie Van Halen’s soloing takes center stage once again – as the last song he ever wrote with his brother is released

Unfinished is a powerful, mournful instrumental epic that sees the late guitar legend let loose on six minutes of guitar action

Drummer Alex Van Halen and Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen perform at Shoreline Amphitheatre on July 16, 2015 in Mountain View, California
(Image credit: C Flanigan/Getty Images)

The last song that Eddie Van Halen worked on with his brother before he passed away has been released in its entirety.

Unfinished was first teased back in August, when it was revealed the audiobook version of Alex Van Halen’s imminent tell-all memoir, Brothers, would feature the final track he and Eddie ever worked on together.

