Angine de Poitrine on why they’re one of 2026’s biggest success stories: “It would be presumptuous to think that it’s only about the music”

With their expansive microtonal music and colorful stage get-up, Angine de Poitrine have been one of 2026’s most surprising success stories.

The band’s rapid rise has been one of the biggest talking points of the music world as a whole. Even they aren’t quite sure how they have managed to hit such heights. Guitarist Khn has some theories, though.

The microtonal sensations first blew up when their KEXP performance went viral. At the time of writing, it has over 18 million views. Since then, they’ve gone from strength to strength, bagging a new custom-made Godin double-neck and packing out venues around the globe. Khn, meanwhile, has been heralded as a generational guitar hero.

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Speaking candidly in an exclusive interview with Guitar World, the polka-dot-clad guitarist isn’t entirely sure how to define their success. But he knows it goes beyond their riffs alone.

“It would be presumptuous to think that it’s only about the music,” he nods. “Because, while we make an honest effort to create fun and original tunes, there’s also an endless flow of amazing music being put out every day by people whose virtuosity knocks me out of my chair. Has the success of any rock band ever been only about the music?”

It’s a powerful question. A look to other breakout modern acts – Sleep Token’s Even In Arcadia was a record-smashing success, and Ghost continues to climb the rock n’ roll food chain – shows that aesthetic and lore also play a part. Fan mania is multifaceted, and escapism is vital.

“The music needs to be catchy, but it’s also about how people relate to it,” Khn posits. “Angine confusingly celebrating while also satirizing some of rock ‘n’ roll’s clichés – all in good fun – might be what a lot of people needed.”

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What originally appeared to be a fake Russian version of the band has captured the hysteria surrounding the duo. Recently, Angine de Poitrine played the Montreux Jazz Festival in front of around 100,000 people.

(Image credit: Brad Merrett/Future)

“In times where communication technologies bring a constant smell of fear and conflict, Angine invites everyone to knee-bend dance to weird, wonky rock ‘n’ roll, putting forward no specific message about human affairs,” Khn smiles.

“Ultimately we’re saying, ‘You have the right to let your brain snap out of it for an hour – have a hot dog and go crazy.’

(Image credit: Brad Merrett/Future)

Yet, for all their admirers, the microtonal maniacs (in the best sense) are proving divisive all the same – Devin Townsend’s recent comments certainly sparked debate. Guitar World’s Henry Yates has also explored why the band splits listeners.

The band stars in the new issue of Guitar World (out August 10), which can be ordered from Magazines Direct.