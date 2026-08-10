Billy Strings plays show wearing a helmet after being hit in the head by object on stage: “Maybe I shouldn’t have come back”

Billy Strings took to the stage wearing a helmet last week, after an object thrown by a crowd member struck him in the head.

The past few months haven’t been easy for bluegrass magician String. In April, Strings was forced to postpone a string of shows after breaking his leg in a freak skateboard accident.

Now, after something was thrown at him from the crowd during a gig in Fishers, Indiana, he took precautionary measures to prevent further injury the next night.

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Strings was on stage playing the first of three rescheduled shows at the 7,500-capacity Fishers Event Center, Aug 6, when he was hit by a lighter. Setlist.fm reports that the incident happened during This Old World, causing him to fluff his vocal lines.

“I’m so glad I can make it down here to make up for last time,” he had told the crowd before the lighter landed (via NME). The mood soon shifted.

Billy wasn’t taking ANY chances!! Billy Strings 8/7/26 Fishers #billystrings - YouTube Watch On

“What the hell, man?” he then responded. “Maybe not. Maybe I shouldn’t have come back.

“Why the fuck would you throw something at me? Is your dick really that small?” he added. “I was just getting ready to say how much I’m happy to be here, and I love you guys. Then you throw something, and it hits me right in the head.”

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For night two, Strings gave himself an air of invincibility, stepping out on stage wearing a hockey helmet with a plastic eye visor. The crowd seemed to take it in good spirits before he swung into set opener Red Daisy.

Thankfully, Strings has experience performing in left-field headgear choices, having shredded Ozzy Osbourne while dressed as a wolf last Halloween. It seems that the show went off without any projectiles.

“Don’t Let The Lighters Fly…” 😂😂 Billy Strings 8/7/26 Fishers Event Center #billystrings #fishing - YouTube Watch On

He did, however, sneak “don’t let your lighters fly” into the lyrics of a later song, with his helmet then swapped for a cap.

In related news, the guitarist’s mentor has explained his approach when the already-established talent asked for lessons. Strings also dropped two signature Martin guitars in February last year.