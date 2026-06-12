Earlier this week, Guitar World reported that a band falsely posing as Angine de Poitrine was doing the rounds in Russia. Now, the real story has been revealed.

The real Angine de Poitrine have been nothing short of a sensation in 2026, with their KEXP performance surpassing 15 million views at the time of writing, and their wild microtonal math rock – powered by one of the most unique guitars in the business – selling out shows with ease. Everyone, including Dave Grohl, is obsessed with them.

So, when footage of a Russian band dressed like Angine de Poitrine, but lacking their secret weapon, emerged on social media, even the band’s art director felt like they were being ripped off.

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“They don’t even say it’s not a real band,” Sam Murdock had said. “And they have a one-neck guitar.”

He also commented that he’s removed 700 fake Poitrine t-shirts from Tee Republic and Red Bubble, as they battle against those trying to make a quick buck off their success. Thankfully, this Russian band isn’t actually a real band.

“This was a one-off joke event for Escapist bar’s birthday,” a representative of the Moscow venue has told Stereogum. “We prepared the costumes, and musicians from the bands Hadn Dadn, Shajjm Orchestra, and DYW learned the material and put on a great show.”

The band called themselves Urin de Potrin and have now broken up, and have “no future plans.”

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“It was all just a fun joke,” the representative adds. “Entry was free, and the bar made no commercial profit from it – especially since producing costumes like these is not exactly cheap.

The hype surrounding the actual band, meanwhile, shows no signs of diminishing. They’re set to embark on a fresh world tour next week, having played a packed-out Bristol show that left GW’s online editor Michael Astley-Brown picking his jaw off the floor.

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“With this tour, Khn has established himself as the greatest polka-dot guitar hero since Randy Rhoads and Buddy Guy,” he writes. “The guy has legit jazz chops, and his fluid microchromatic runs, tapping bursts, and head-spinning riffs turn guitar tropes on their heads.”

Making the most of their popularity, Eastwood Guitars is now selling a double-neck microtonal guitar after an apparent custom model with Khn fell through.