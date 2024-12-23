“They want people to look at them and say, ‘Is this a joke?’” Chibson has made a movie about Robert Plant’s “favorite band” – a reggae Led Zeppelin cover group fronted by an Elvis impersonator

The meme machine has expanded its empire into the world of film with a debut documentary that tells the story of one of the wildest cover bands ever

Dread Zeppelin
Chibson USA – known for its wildly popular guitar gear memes on social media – has released its first feature-length documentary, which focusses on Robert Plant's “favorite band”.

Dread Zeppelin: A Song of Hope is currently free-to-air via Chibson’s YouTube channel, and it tells the story of, erm, a Led Zeppelin reggae cover band that is fronted by an Elvis impersonator.

