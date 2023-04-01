Chibson announces the Humbuckle – a belt-mounted humbucker that is “the greatest pickup money can buy”

Few guitar brands can compete with Chibson’s reputation for responsive design, innovation and pushing the guitar envelope... right off the table. Today (April 1) the firm has unveiled its latest revolutionary product, the Humbuckle.

A belt-mounted pickup, the brand is pitching it as “the first-ever humbucker that can quite literally tighten up your low end by virtue of being, well, a belt.”

Input and output is handled by, er, whatever belt material it’s attached to and, while you won’t find them loaded with the alnico magnets found at the heart of a normal PAF-style pickup, Chibson is promising they incorporate “genuine Chibson Tone Foam™.”

The humbuckle announcement has been accompanied by the release of a high-concept video that recalls the sort of clear, concise and totally-not-ridiculous atmosphere of a perfume advertisement. It will also in no way answer any questions you may have about the product.

Chibson has excellent form when it comes to boundary-pushing equipment. Thanks to their pioneering designs, guitarists have been able to purchase such products as 2021’s Wild Whammy series (featuring the Whammy Hagar, Whammy Faye Baker and Whammy Davis Jr. tremolo bars); 2020’s Hand Pick; and, not forgetting, the Chibson USA Durst Burst, an electric guitar that featured a maple cap with an ingrained image of Fred Durst.

If you find yourself in sudden need of The Chibson Humbuckle – for instance, your bandmates have taken to pantsing you – you can purchase one over at Chibson’s Reverb store (opens in new tab).