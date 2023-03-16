Chibson USA now sells Cease/Desist toggle switch washers for your off-brand Les Paul

It was just a matter of time, wasn’t it? Chibson, the guitar community’s greatest meme machine, has seemingly acknowledged and made reference to Gibson’s various trademark legal battles over the years by releasing a tongue-in-cheek toggle switch washer that reads “Cease/Desist”.

Chibson never was the master of subtly, but these toggle rings – available in Cream and Black and made especially for off-brand Gibson guitars – seem to wear their lawsuit inspirations on their sleeve.

“Show your friends and family that you are no longer ashamed of your less-than-authentic instrument!” the brand’s listing page reads. “Feeling wild? Turn your vintage instrument into an illegal copycat with the all-new Chibson Cease and Desist toggle ring.”

(Image credit: Chibson)

The limited-edition accessories nod to the various cease-and-desist letters that Gibson has issued its competitors over the years, most recently to Dean over the production of guitars that were later ruled to have infringed on Flying V, Explorer, ES and SG body shapes.

Kiesel also received a cease and desist from Gibson in 2020, again over alleged copyright infringement concerned with the brand’s Flying V-esque Ultra-V and Les Paul-style CS6 single-cut.

One of Gibson’s most famous lawsuits, though, occurred back in 2000, when it issued a cease and desist against PRS for its Singlecut model. A countersuit from PRS followed, with the case resulting in a victory for the Maryland brand, which continues to produce the Singlecut to this day.

(Image credit: Chibson)

The Cease/Desist toggle rings are available now for $11 each from Chibson’s official website (opens in new tab).

Chibson has never shied away from poking fun at the expense of big brands with some of its ingenious Instagram ad campaigns, but that’s not to say all of its physical products are hell-bent on winding certain companies up.

Products from its catalog include the inoffensive Placebo Pedal, which does absolutely nothing to your tone, a four-foot whammy bar that proved to be surprisingly useful, and a fully fledged Chibson USA activity book.