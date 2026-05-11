Eastwood launches Angine de Poitrine-inspired double-neck – years after it nearly launched a signature model for the microtonal wizards
The Microtonal Doubleneck 4/6 has already raised more than 233% of its target fund after it was launched as a Guitstarter campaign
The guitar community has been watching on as Angine de Poitrine takes over the world with their unique microtonal double-neck guitar/bass. Now Eastwood Guitars is bringing the two-headed fun to the masses with a design that harks back to a failed collaboration with the band.
According to Eastwood, Raphael Le Brteon – the luthier behind Angine de Poitrine's wild double-neck – approached the company with a view to making a tribute version of the original model.
The guitarist, Khn, ultimately pulled the plug on the plans for a signature. But now Eastwood has paid tribute to the innovative design at long last with the next best thing – and though the guitar has been launched as part of a crowdfunding campaign, the target has already been smashed to pieces.
With 20 days left in the crowdfunding, it has already received 28 pre-orders for the $1,299 double-neck, having only needed 12 to kickstart production. Now, it's all systems go.
The Microtonal Doubleneck 4/6 features an alder body and two bolt-on maple necks with rosewood fingerboards. The electric guitar half has a 24.75" scale length, while the bass end has a 30.5" scale length, with Gotoh nickel-and-chrome hardware.
But to answer the all-important question, the guitar side looks to have 38 frets, and the bass 28, with some weird spacing, which, at this point, probably only makes sense to Khn.
Eastwood says it weighs in at approximately 11 lbs. That's roughly the same as a large bowling ball, a small microwave, or a sack of potatoes. Take your pick.
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If you’ve been living under a rock since March, you’ll have missed Angine de Poitrine’s groundbreaking KEXP performance, which has been seen over 14 million times at the time of writing.
The band, which relies on a microtonal double-neck guitar/bass with a wild number of frets, has hypnotized the world with their alien sounds and brought microtonal music into the public consciousness like never before, despite it starting as a joke.
Understandably, players want their own slice of the action, without having to saw extra frets onto their guitars, like the band had to do at the start of their journey. This might just be the answer.
Head to Eastwood Guitars for more.
The guitar's launch follows Eastwood's recreation of Mike Bloomfield's mangled Bob Dylan Telecaster, widely known as the gutiar that killed folk.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
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