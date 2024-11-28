“Eric, I know I can bring out something great in you”: In 1971, John Lennon wrote to Eric Clapton asking him to help form a new band – now that letter is going up for auction

A letter written by John Lennon and addressed to Eric Clapton – in which the former Beatle invites the electric guitar hero to form a new band with him – is expected to sell for as much as €150,000 at auction.

Dated September 29, 1971, the eight-page letter penned by Lennon and Yoko Ono was sent to Slowhand during an especially troubled time during his life, when he had withdrawn from touring, music, and the public eye in general as a result of numerous personal struggles.

The letter was drafted after Clapton had briefly performed with Yoko and Lennon under the Plastic Ono Band umbrella in 1969 prior to The Beatles’ split, and after Clapton’s infamous appearance at George Harrison's Concert for Bangladesh benefit shows in August 1971.

In it, Lennon calls upon Clapton to join a brand-new band he was planning on forming, and lays out the in-depth plans he had for the potential group, including name-dropping other potential members.

Not only that, but Lennon also reassures the ex-Yardbird guitarist that he can help him overcome some of the personal and professional struggles he was facing during that time – and help elevate his music to new, greater heights.

(Image credit: International Autograph Auctions Europe SL)

“You must know by now that Yoko and I rate your music and yourself very highly, always have,” the letter opens with. “You also know the kind of music we’ve been making and hope to make.

“Anyway the point is, after missing the Bangla-desh concert, we began to feel more and more like going on the road, but not the way I used to with the Beatles – night after night of torture,” Lennon continues. “We mean to enjoy ourselves, take it easy, and maybe even see some of the places we go to!

“We have many ‘revolutionary’ ideas for presenting shows that completely involve the audience – not just us ‘superstars’ up there – blessing the people – but that’s another letter really.

“We’ve asked Klaus [Voormann], Jim Keltner, Nicky Hopkins – Phil Spector even! to form a ‘nucleus’ group (Plastic Ono Band) – and between us all would decide what – if any – augmentation to the group we’d like – eg saxs, vocal group whatever we like they all seem to [have] agreed so far – and of course we had YOU !!! in mind as soon as we decided.”

Lennon’s reasoning for wanting Clapton to join the group, he later goes on to say, has nothing to do with his “name”, but rather his “mind”, and the fact he feels he could help “bring out the best” in the withdrawn guitar star.

“I’ve/we’ve long admired your music – and always kept an eye open to see what your [sic] up to of late. I really feel that I/we can bring out the best in you – (some kind of security financial or otherwise will help) but the main thing is the music.

(Image credit: Jeff Hochberg/Getty Images)

“I consider Klaus, Jim, Nicky, Phil, Yoko, you could make the kind of sound that could bring back the Balls in rock ‘n’ roll. Both of us have been thru the same kind of shit/pain that I know you’ve had – and I know we could help each other in that area.

“But mainly Eric – I know I can bring out something great – in fact greater in you that has been so far evident in your music, I hope to bring out the same kind of greatness in all of us – which I know will happen if/when we get together.”

The letter features many corrections, alterations and deletions, and has been officially labeled as a draft by International Autograph Auctions – the auction house in charge of the sale of the letter.

The contents of the final version, which was sent to Clapton, are unknown. What is known, though, is the fact that Clapton turned down Lennon’s proposal.

Lennon’s letter will go under the hammer as part of International Autograph Auctions’ upcoming Autograph Letters, Historical Documents and Manuscripts collection on December 5.

It is expected to sell for anything between €100,000 and €150,000, which is an approximate upper estimate of $158,000. That would make it significantly more expensive than what it was initially valued, when it sold in 2012 for €22,728.

To find out more, head over to International Autograph Auctions.