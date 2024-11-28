“Eric, I know I can bring out something great in you”: In 1971, John Lennon wrote to Eric Clapton asking him to help form a new band – now that letter is going up for auction

News
By
( , )
published

Lennon sought out Slowhand as he set about establishing a new band, pitching to Clapton they could “make the kind of sound that could bring back the balls in rock 'n' roll”

From left to right, Eric Clapton, John Lennon (1940 - 1980) and Keith Richards performing together at the Rolling Stones Rock And Roll Circus, Internel Studios in Stonebridge Park, Wembley, December 1968
(Image credit: Andrew Maclear/Hulton Archive/Getty Image)

A letter written by John Lennon and addressed to Eric Clapton – in which the former Beatle invites the electric guitar hero to form a new band with him – is expected to sell for as much as €150,000 at auction.

Dated September 29, 1971, the eight-page letter penned by Lennon and Yoko Ono was sent to Slowhand during an especially troubled time during his life, when he had withdrawn from touring, music, and the public eye in general as a result of numerous personal struggles.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.