“I didn’t have a bass guitar, so I had to make one. Unknown to me at the time, I built the first fretless bass, about five years before they came out”: Before the Rolling Stones, Bill Wyman needed a good bass guitar – so he created his own

It's a tale as old as time: three guitarists, a need for a bass player, and no one wants the job. Eventually, Wyman took it on, and built himself a proto-fretless model in the process

Bill Wyman performs with the Rolling Stones at the 4th National Jazz and Blues Festival in Richmond, London, in 1964
Within the Rolling Stones, Bill Wyman, who spent three decades as the rock juggernaut's bassist, stood out.

His quiet presence aligned with his rhythm section comrade in the band, the late drummer Charlie Watts, and stood in stark contrast to the headline-grabbing (for decades) lifestyles and exploits of frontman Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards.

