“I used my P-Bass in the studio and my Jazz Bass live, because it projected a little louder”: Originally recorded as a B-side, this riff-driven blues became a Jimi Hendrix classic – and bassist Billy Cox played a pivotal role

Hendrix named the track after the Olympic White Fender Stratocaster he wielded during his iconic Woodstock set

American singer, songwriter and guitarist Jimi Hendrix (1942-1970), playing a Fender Stratocaster guitar, while performing live onstage, 1968,
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s difficult to imagine, but if Jimi Hendrix were alive today, he'd be pushing 85. But like many other notables who have departed the stage early, the world's archetypal guitar hero is frozen in time in our collective consciousness: forever young, forever groovy.

After dissolving the Jimi Hendrix Experience in 1969 amid a messy tangle of musical frustrations, legal issues, and a soured relationship with bassist Noel Redding, Jimi turned to former bandmate Billy Cox for low-end support.

Stevie Glasgow