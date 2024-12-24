“My job is not to be the guy that’s bringing the entertainment or adding the color”: Coldplay bassist Guy Berryman opens up on his role in one of the world’s biggest bands – and how he’s adapting his playing style

News
By
( , , )
published

Berryman has discussed how he helps translate Coldplay’s studio sound to the stage, and why that lets him experiment with his technique

Guy Berryman of Coldplay performs at Stadio San Siro, on June 25, 2023 in Milan, Italy
(Image credit: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images for ABA)

Over the course of their career, Coldplay have masterminded a sound that can make actual stadiums feel small, and that’s all down to a nailed-on approach to translating their studio material onto the stage in the most all-encompassing manner possible.

Naturally, it’s also down to the instrumentalists themselves, with Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bass guitar player Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion all taking responsibility for a key cornerstone of the Coldplay sound.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.