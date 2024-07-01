“Our hero, forever. One of the most amazing people on Earth”: Michael J. Fox inspired Coldplay to become a band. To say thanks, Chris Martin invited him onstage to play guitar during their record-breaking Glastonbury headline set

By
published

Fox came out to help Coldplay perform two encore tracks, as the band headlined the UK festival's iconic Pyramid Stage for the fifth time

Jonny Buckland, Chris Martin and Guy Berryman of Coldplay perform as the band headline the Pyramid stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival 2024
(Image credit: amir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Michael J. Fox joined Coldplay to play the electric guitar on stage during the band’s record-breaking fifth headline Glastonbury set on Saturday night.

In one of the UK festival’s standout moments, Fox – who is something of a guitar hero himself thanks to his turn as Marty McFly in Back To The Future – was brought out in front of a crowd that reportedly exceeded 100,000 people to perform two encore tracks.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.