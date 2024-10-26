“l’d been listening to Jamerson for some time, but this was staggering”: Inside James Jamerson’s 10 seminal “B-Sides”

Features
By
( )
published

Anthony Jackson and James Jamerson Jr reveal the hidden secrets of Motown’s multi-track recordings

Photo of Hank CROSBY and Larry VEEDER and Joe HUNTER and James JAMERSON and Mike TERRY and FUNK BROTHERS and Benny BENJAMIN. James Jamerson Jr. attends the opening night of &quot;Motown The Musical&quot; at The Fisher Theatre on October 22, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The setting is Studio A at Universal Mastering Studios East, in midtown Manhattan. Sitting at opposite ends of the board are Anthony Jackson and James Jamerson Jr., the world's foremost authorities on the style and substance of Motown master James Jamerson.

We were on site to hear tracks that for the most part were B-sides, but are seminal within the Jamerson lexicon. Harry Weinger, VP of A&R for Universal Music's catalog division, with a menu of original session tapes at his fingertips, starts the Supremes' 1968 single, Reflections.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Chris Jisi

Chris Jisi was Contributing Editor, Senior Contributing Editor, and Editor In Chief on Bass Player 1989-2018. He is the author of Brave New Bass, a compilation of interviews with bass players like Marcus Miller, Flea, Will Lee, Tony Levin, Jeff Berlin, Les Claypool and more, and The Fretless Bass, with insight from over 25 masters including Tony Levin, Marcus Miller, Gary Willis, Richard Bona, Jimmy Haslip, and Percy Jones.