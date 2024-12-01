“When I was growing up, everyone said, ‘Oh, bass is just a second guitar.’ Bull! It's an art, man!” How Matt Freeman became one of punk’s most iconic bassists – bringing bass solos, jazz band and Carole King to Rancid

Features
By
( )
published

The Rancid bassist talks picking technique, chasing vintage tones, and channeling John Entwistle

Matt Freeman of the band Rancid performs at KLOS Presents Gnarlytown: Bikes, Boards &amp; Bands Sports Music Festival LA Waterfront Berth 46 on June 22, 2019 in San Pedro, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oh, to be Rancid. Mixing high-energy punk with the infectious, quick-time bounce of second-wave ska, the brazen foursome from Berkeley, California, continues to do things their way. That's apparent the moment you cue up Tomorrow Never Comes, the band’s 10th studio album. Freeman's bass screams as he gooses his band's turbocharged ska with tight turns and high-speed thrills.

Live, his picking prowess is nothing short of breathtaking. Dialling in a burnished tube tone and latching onto drummer Brett Reed like a clenched fist, Freeman weaves aggressive walking lines and monstrous flatpicked fills into and around guitarists Tim Armstrong's and Lars Frederiksen's pounding, lock-step rhythms.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Brian Fox