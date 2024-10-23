“I had a three-string nylon guitar from my stepfather. When he gave me that, he carved my future out. If I’d had a traditional guitar, I’d have had a whole different outlook”: Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx on fate, Thunderbirds and Smoke on the Water

The bassist discusses a new lease of life with old friend John 5, new ’Crüe the band’s – and his eternal confusion over beloved Gibson reverse bodies

Nikki Sixx playing bass onstage
(Image credit: Chris Putnam / Future / Getty Images)

As a member and main offstage mouthpiece of one of the most notorious bands ever, not much of Nikki Sixx’s life goes unnoticed. As a bassist he’s the target of many shots: some say he’s not performing live on stage; others claim that, although he wrote many of Mötley Crüe’s biggest hits, he didn’t play on them.

But he doesn’t care – as he tells Bass Player: “Very seldom do I step out of the box. I don’t feel that’s what the band needs. You get to a place where you do something for a really long time; you're in fashion, you’re out of fashion, you’re in fashion.

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.