“I'm continuing in directions I established in the Grateful Dead, but I was never satisfied with my studio work – this band has surpassed my wildest dreams”: When bass icon Phil Lesh went in search of a new sound

Features
By
( )
published

The late Grateful Dead anchor made his debut solo effort alongside guitarist Warren Haynes and lyricist Robert Hunter

Phil Lesh of The Dead performs part of the bands &quot;Wave that Flag Summer Tour 2004&quot; on June 26, 2004 at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

This feature was first published in the August 2002 issue of Bass Player magazine.

The offbeat meanderings of bassist Phil Lesh were crucial to the Grateful Dead's sound, so it came as no surprise that after disbanding in 1995 following Jerry Garcia’s death, Lesh kept the group’s adventurous spirit alive through his solo project, Phil Lesh and Friends.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Karl Coryat

Karl Coryat was Deputy Editor of Bass Player magazine in the 1990s. In the 2000s, he wrote two music books: Guerrilla Home Recording and The Frustrated Songwriter’s Handbook, the latter with Nicholas Dobson. In 1996, he was a two-day champion on the television game show Jeopardy!. He works as a comedian and musician under the pseudonyms Edward (or Eddie) Current.