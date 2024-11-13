“Every time I have the opportunity to play bass, if possible, I try to redo Taxman, Come Together... something in the Paul McCartney style”: Renowned session bassist Sean Hurley on taking inspiration from The Beatles bassist for a John Mayer session

News
By
( , , , )
published

Hurley aimed to build his Queen of California contribution by taking a page from Macca’s bass book

Bassist Sean Hurley of John Mayer&#039;s band performs at the DTE Energy Music Theater on August 7, 2013 in Clarkston, Michigan
(Image credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Top-tier session bass guitar player Sean Hurley has worked with some of the biggest names in pop and rock, including Gwen Stefani, Lady A, Lana Del Rey, Robin Thicke, and Alanis Morissette, solidifying his status as a staple of the LA session scene.

One of Hurley’s most prominent gigs is his ongoing collaboration with John Mayer – a recording partnership that began around 2011 after he had completed “one or two tours” with Mayer.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.