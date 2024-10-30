“I ended up playing things I never have before”: John Mayer busts out his Charvel and an ultra-rare ESP as he breaks new ground during A-list R&B guest solo

Mayer has shared behind-the-scenes snippets as he composed his latest collaborative lead effort, which takes his solo chops to new experimental heights

John Mayer
(Image credit: John Mayer/Instagram)

John Mayer has once again rifled through his back catalog of electric guitars to help pop R&B mega star Alessia Cara record a new track, (Isn't It) Obvious – which features an especially groundbreaking guitar solo.

Mayer announced his latest guest collaboration in a lengthy post on Instagram, which shared glimpses of some behind-the-scenes studio action of him piecing together both the song’s statement solo and the accompanying rhythm guitars.

