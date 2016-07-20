The Beatles Announce Revamped 'Live at the Hollywood Bowl' Reissue

(Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The Beatles have announced an updated, remastered version of Live at the Hollywood Bowl, which originally was released in 1977.

This updated album, which will coincide with an upcoming Beatles documentary by director Ron Howard, Eight Days a Week: The Touring Years, contains an entirely different tracklist from the original album, plus four previously unreleased live cuts.

Like the original album, the updated release is compiled from the Beatles' two live performances at LA's Hollywood Bowl in August 1964 and August 1965. The recordings were remixed and mastered by Giles Martin, the late George Martin's son, at Abbey Road Studios in London.

"Technology has moved on since my father worked on the material all those years ago," Giles Martin said. "Now there's improved clarity, so the immediacy and visceral excitement can be heard like never before. ... What we hear now is the raw energy of four lads playing together to a crowd that loved them. This is the closest you can get to being at the Hollywood Bowl at the height of Beatlemania."

The album will be released on CD and digitally September 9 and on vinyl November 18.

For more information, visit thebeatleseightdaysaweek.com.