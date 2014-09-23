Beck Covers George Harrison's "Wah-Wah" on 'Conan' — Video

Last night, Beck got Conan's George Harrison Week off to a rousing start with his quick and to-the-point cover of Harrison's 1970 album track, "Wah-Wah."

This week's Harrison-themed festivities over at Conan are in celebration of a comprehensive new eight-disc box set, George Harrison: The Apple Years 1968-75, which compiles the guitarist's first six solo albums. The box set came out today.

For a lot more information on the box set (plus a look at every disc in the set), head in this general direction.

"Wah-Wah" originally appeared on Harrison's celebrated All Things Must Pass Album, which some people (me, perhaps?) consider the greatest solo Beatles album — ever.

We've included Harrison's original version of the song below — for your listening pleasure!