Behind-the-Scenes: Baroness Discuss Epic Guitar Solos on New Album, 'Purple'

Progressive hard rockers Baroness are readying their fourth album, Purple, for a December 18 release via their recently formed label, Abraxan Hymns.

In anticipation of that release, we're pleased to host the following video, in which the band—John Baizley (guitar, vocals), Pete Adams (guitar, vocals), Nick Jost (bass, keyboards) and Sebastian Thomson (drums)—discuss the central role that Baizley and Adams' epic guitar moments play in Baroness' ever-evolving sound.

“After releasing a lengthy and investigative record like Yellow & Green, we all felt that we needed to make something much more direct and immediate,” explains John Baizley of the approach behind Purple. The album was produced by Dave Fridmann (Flaming Lips, MGMT) at Tarbox Road Studios in Cassadaga, New York.

“We wanted to write with our normal focus on artistry, balanced against an increased level of energy and focus. It was important for us to write our new songs with the type of enthusiasm and expressiveness that could act as a counterpoint to the album’s dark themes. As a result, the music came out in an intense, heavy and sonically captivating in a new way, which was important, loathe, as we are to fall into any kind of complacency pitfall or formulaic songwriting routine. Purple is the most fully realized representation of our intention as a band; considering the amount of physical and mental energy spent writing it, we have accomplished something which would have seemed impossible to us a couple of years ago.”

Pre-order packages for Purple, which feature an instant download of “Chlorine & Wine” as well as a limited edition colored-vinyl version of the new album, two picture discs, T-shirts and other items, are available here and at iTunes and Amazon.

Purple track list: