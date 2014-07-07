Bernie Marsden Premieres "Linin' Track" Lyric Video — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Linin' Track," the new lyric video by Bernie Marsden.

The song is from Marsden's new album, Shine, which will be released September 30 through Mascot Label Group's Provogue Records.

“To me, it’s a classic rock album with a modern feel," says Marsden, who has enjoyed a long-running solo career and has been a member of Whitesnake, UFO, Wild Turkey, Babe Ruth, Paice Ashton & Lord, Cozy Powell’s Hammer, M3 and more.

The airy, commercial feel of Shine is largely attributable to producer Rob Cass, who pieced together its contents in Studio 3 of Abbey Road Studios in London, though the backing tracks for three songs were cut at Riverside Studios in Somerset. During the Eighties, Cass spent six months as the lead singer of Marsden’s group Alaska. Cass sought out Marsden, emailing him to suggest they catch up over a reunion lunch at the home of his production company, which is located at Abbey Road Studios.

"Rob wanted to thank me for having sent him an air ticket to come to London from Ireland [to join Alaska] and helping to get his career under way," Marsden says. "I was looking for a producer because I’ve been writing, playing and producing for too long. I really liked the sounds that Rob gets, and that’s how the whole thing came together. If people think I was recording at Abbey Road because Whitesnake’s ‘Here I Go Again’ made 18 gazillion quid then they’re quite wrong … though it did make 17 gazillion quid!

“The Beatles recorded Revolver, my favorite album of theirs, in Studio 3, so it has that sense of history. I honestly believe Abbey Road to be the best studio in the world.”

Shine features guest appearances by Joe Bonamassa, David Coverdale, Deep Purple's Ian Paice (drums) and Don Airey (keyboards), plus drummer Jimmy Copley (Jeff Beck) and Mark Feltham of Nine Below Zero.

For more about Marsden, visit berniemarsden.co.uk and mascotlabelgroup.com.