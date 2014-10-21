Bernie Marsden Premieres "Trouble" Music Video Featuring David Coverdale — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new — and old — music video by Bernie Marsden.

The song, "Trouble," is a reworking of the title track from Whitesnake's 1978 debut album — and it even features Whitesnake's David Coverdale on vocals.

This updated version of "Trouble" is from Marsden's new album, Shine, which was released September 30 through Mascot Label Group's Provogue Records.

“I’m very happy to have reconnected with David a few years back," says Marsden, who has been a member of Whitesnake, UFO, Wild Turkey, Babe Ruth, Paice Ashton & Lord, Cozy Powell’s Hammer, M3 and more. "When I asked him to sing this reworking of ‘Trouble,’ I expected him to say: ‘Oh, get your people to talk to my people.’ Instead he replied, 'Absolutely, dear boy.'

"His lead vocal was very different to the laid-back feel of my original backing track, so we re-did the whole thing. When it came to putting some drums on it, there was only one person to call — that bloke from Deep Purple [Ian Paice]. We also put the Hammond organ part in as a tribute to Jon [Lord, the late Deep Purple/Whitesnake keyboaridist].

“This video is very special," Marsden continues. "A few months ago, I was given a reel of film by a fan of a Whitesnake gig at Newcastle City Hall on the Ready an' Willing tour in 1980. It is unique and unseen footage of the classic early Whitesnake lineup [David Coverdale, Micky Moody, Bernie Marsden, Jon Lord, Neil Murray and Ian Paice].

"Having had the enormous pleasure of hearing David Coverdale as a guest vocalist, and Ian Paice on drums on the track, it seemed a perfect time to release just a little piece of [the film]. It's a little grainy, but it's the real deal. Watch Jon Lord in classic style on the Hammond organ! To put together the original footage alongside this all-new studio version was a great pleasure.

"I'll be talking to David re the rest of the film later this year. There is audio as well! Many thanks to the people of the North East in the film, and of course the whole of the Whitesnake army out there. Special thanks to Mark Smith for his camera work and great editing. Hope you enjoy it. Those on-tour Snake memories flood back!”

For more about Marsden and Shine, visit berniemarsden.co.uk and mascotlabelgroup.com.