'The Big Four' 8-Bit Video Game Featuring Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax — Video

The gang over at Loudwire have posted a new video called "'The Big Four' 8-Bit Video Game Featuring Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax."

It is exactly what its title promises—and it's awesome.

Here's the info posted along with the video on YouTube:

"If there was a NES video game made in the late Eighties about the Big Four of thrash metal, this is what we dreamed up the game intro would be. Since this game doesn't really exist, we broke all rules and put in cameos of some of our favorite retro game characters in as well! Can you identify them all?"

All the Chiptune audio and animation is by Filthy Frackers in collaboration with Loudwire.com. Enjoy!