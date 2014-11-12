Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Perform "White Wedding" from 'Guitar Center Sessions' — Video

Below, check out a pro-shot video of Billy Idol — with longtime guitarist Steve Stevens — performing "White Wedding" from Guitar Center Sessions.

Idol's episode of Sessions is scheduled to run 9 p.m. November 21 on DIRECTV's AUDIENCE (channel 239). The show is presented by JBL with host Nic Harcourt.

For more info about the latest season of Guitar Center Sessions, visit sessions.guitarcenter.com.

Guitar Center Sessions Season 9 Schedule: