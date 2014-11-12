Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Perform "White Wedding" from 'Guitar Center Sessions' — Video

Below, check out a pro-shot video of Billy Idol — with longtime guitarist Steve Stevens — performing "White Wedding" from Guitar Center Sessions.
Idol's episode of Sessions is scheduled to run 9 p.m. November 21 on DIRECTV's AUDIENCE (channel 239). The show is presented by JBL with host Nic Harcourt.
For more info about the latest season of Guitar Center Sessions, visit sessions.guitarcenter.com.
Guitar Center Sessions Season 9 Schedule:
- November 14, 2014 The Gaslight Anthem
- November 21, 2014 Billy Idol
- November 28, 2014 Cold War Kids
- December 5, 2014 Linkin Park
- December 12, 2014 Wiz Khalifa
- December 19, 2014 Ziggy Marley
- January 2, 2015 Big & Rich
- January 9, 2015 X Ambassadors
- January 16, 2015 Neon Trees
- January 23, 2015 T.I.
- January 30, 2015 Aloe Blacc