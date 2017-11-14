Watch Black Country Communion's New "Over My Head" Music Video

Back in September, Black Country Communion—the group consisting of vocalist/bassist Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Trapeze), drummer Jason Bonham (Led Zeppelin, Foreigner), Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater, Alice Cooper, Billy Idol) and blues-rock guitarist/vocalist Joe Bonamassa—finally released their long-awaited fourth LP, BCCIV.

Today, the band premiered the music video for the album's newest single, "Over My Head." You can watch it above.

Speaking to Guitar World back in September, Hughes said "'Over My Head' was a song that I wrote in a dream."

"My wife woke me up one night and said 'Honey, you’re singing ‘over my head’.' I said, 'Oh, God. I have to go in the studio and put it down.'"

