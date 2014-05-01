The Black Keys Premiere "Fever" Music Video

The Black Keys have premiered the music video for "Fever," the first single from their upcoming album, Turn Blue. You can watch it below.

The album will be released May 13 by Nonesuch Records — and the band will celebrate the occasion with a May 10 appearance on NBC's Saturday Night Live.

The Black Keys will headline the Hangout Festival in Alabama May 16 before embarking on a European festival tour this summer; more U.S. dates will be announced soon. You can see their current dates below the video.

Turn Blue was recorded at Sunset Sound in L.A. in 2013 with additional recording done at the Key Club in Benton Harbor, Michigan, and Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound in Nashville in 2014. Produced by Danger Mouse, Auerbach and Patrick Carney, Turn Blue features 11 new tunes.

This is the duo's eighth full-length album and the followup to 2011’s El Camino, which made its way onto a few year-end best-of lists here in GW Land. Will the new album do as well? Only time will tell.

