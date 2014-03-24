The Black Keys to Release New Album, 'Turn Blue,' May 13

Last week, ear-biting (and boxing) legend Mike Tyson announced the new Black Keys album, Turn Blue, via his Twitter feed.

The Tyson Tweet led readers to the strange video below, which — eventually — provides a few details about the band's upcoming album. It also lets us know the Black Keys are "rock musicians."

The album, the band's eighth, will be released May 13. It will be the follow-up to 2011's Grammy-winning El Camino. It is rumored that the album's first single — "Fever" — will hit radio today, March 24. Stay tuned for more details on that.

The Black Keys will headline the Hangout Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama, which runs May 16 to 18.